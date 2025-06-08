3 forwards Maple Leafs could select at 2025 NHL Draft

Mason West

Mason West is a soon-to-be 18-year-old (August 3rd) center from Edina, Minnesota, USA. He is a big boy, measuring in at 6'6 and 215 pounds. He registered 27 goals and 22 assists for 49 points in 31 games this season for Edina High in the USHS-MN. West also registered a goal and eight assists for nine points in ten games for the Fargo Force in the USHL. Central Scouting has him ranked 64th overall, right around where the Leafs will be drafting in the second round.

West comes with a big X-factor in this draft. He is also a great football player and has multiple Division-1 Scholarship offers to play quarterback. Choosing football over hockey will result in a lot more money a lot sooner, so some teams will pass on West until they know for sure where his commitment is. He does have some areas in his hockey game that need more time to develop, but his straight-line skating is really good. West doesn't excel in any one category, but he checks off a lot of boxes overall.

Should West decide to pursue hockey, he could be a good development project for the Maple Leafs. I mean, 6'6 centers don't grow on trees, and if you have the chance to acquire one in the draft at a young age and are willing to allow them the time needed for development, the rewards could well outweigh the risks. However, I'm sure that if West is still unsure about hockey or football by June 26th, Treliving will likely join the group of teams willing to pass on him.