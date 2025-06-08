3 forwards Maple Leafs could select at 2025 NHL Draft

Kristian Epperson

Kristian Epperson is a 19-year-old left winger from Mequon, Wisconsin, USA. He is 5'11 and 185 pounds. Epperson registered 27 goals and 53 assists for 80 points in 58 games this season for the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL. Central Scouting has him ranked 53rd overall, so the Leafs would need to move up at least ten spots in the second round unless they think he'll fall to their position (63rd or 64th).

After going undrafted in the 2024 NHL draft, Epperson decided to leave the US National Development Program and go to the OHL. In the US NTDP, he'd been buried in the depth chart which didn't help his game. With Saginaw in the OHL, he received a chance to shine as the left winger for OHL superstar Michael Misa (62-72-134). He proved he could play with good players.

Epperson is a good playmaker with a knack for making plays around the net. His offense is good, but he's a good two-way player with good hockey sense and a strong compete level. He was a strong penalty killer for the Spirit and even managed to register three shorthanded goals while setting up three more for six shorthanded points. Epperson is committed to the University of Denver in the NCAA next season. Hopefully, he'll continue to improve at that level.

Maybe one day, Epperson will have the opportunity to play on the wing of Easton Cowan for the Leafs. We'll have to see if they draft him first, but he would be a decent prospect for Treliving to add to the Leafs' system.

(All stats from eliteprospects.com)