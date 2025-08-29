2025 Leafs Prospect Rankings, No. 10: Miroslav Holinka

Kicking off Editor in Leaf's Top 10 Leafs prospect rankings is 2024 fifth-round draft pick Miroslav Holinka.

Holinka is a native of Kromeriz, Czechia standing at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. He's a two-way forward but has offensive firepower, his shot gets fans on their feet and uses his size to get to the front of the net. Along with his offence his size and being a right-handed centre making him an exciting prospect. He also has experience playing in the top Czech league and while he had just three points in 18 games it's impressive for a teenager to be playing professional hockey in Europe. Holinka is someone that Leaf Nation should keep close tabs on this season.

What they did last season

Holinka had a strong 2024-25 season in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 19-year-old had 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points in 47 games with the Oil Kings. Despite the strong regular season in the WHL, Holinka was kept off the scoresheet in seven playoff games this past season.

Fans may remember Holinka from the World Juniors, he was a member of Team Czechia where he had four points in seven games at the tournament as they pulled off an upset against Team Canada and then went on to beat Sweden in the bronze medal game.

Holinka's strong 2024-25 season earned him an entry-level with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer as Holinka continues to impress those within Leafs circles as well as management.

What we expect next season

Although he's eligible for pro hockey, Holinka is expected to return to the Oil Kings for another season, according to his agent Alan Walsh. Holinka will look to improve on his near point-per-game 2024-25 campaign. Holinka is not longer World Junior eligible with a November 2005 birthday, so don't expect to see him on Czechia's roster on Boxing Day.

What can be expected this season is for Holinka to dominate the WHL. His combination of size and skill has already led to him having one strong season in North America and he'll be 20-years-old in November so he'll have the age and experience advantage compared to many of the other players in the WHL. Next season Holinka should continue to shine in junior hockey and potentially play games for the Marlies at the end of the junior hockey season in the spring. This season will give the Leafs a better answer of the development path Holinka might take as the organization hopes they've found a gem in the fifth round.

How does Holinka fit the Leafs plans?

The Leafs clearly believe in Miroslav Holinka as he's shown a lot of promise in his career up to this point. His ELC years will be crucial to his development and provide a more clear answer in terms of where the young forward will fit in the Leafs plans.

His size and offensive skills make him a potentially valuable piece of the Leafs future, even if he doesn't project to be a star player. The tools are there but for Holinka, continuing to improve at both ends of the ice as well as adjusting to North American pro hockey whenever he makes the jump from the WHL to the Leafs system. Based on his play in the WHL and at the World Juniors earning him an ELC, Holinka is clearly a prospect that the Leafs organization believes in and if he continues the trajectory that he's on and his game continues to develop he'll be a factor in the Leafs long term plans.

What is Holinka's ceiling in the NHL?

Holinka's two way upside and past performance show that the future could be bright for the 19-year-old. His size, two-way ability and skating shows that Holinka likely projects as abottom-six forward in the NHL. A player who coaches can trust in the defensive zone and has good speed that he uses to create offence. Holinka's shot could make him an extremely valuable player for an NHL team. In the WHL this season he proved that his wrist shot is already a strong suit of his with the ability to beat goalies from many different angles. He's poised to improve on his 19 goal total from this past season as he'll get another full season of North American hockey under his belt. His shot could turn him into a player who can play a top-six role but projections for Holinka have him as a bottom-six forward that has the ability to put the puck in the net and be trusted defensively.

Holinka will look to take another step forward in the 2025-26 season and will be a fun player to keep tabs on throughout his development journey with the Leafs.