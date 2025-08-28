2025 Leafs Prospect Rankings: Honourable mentions that just missed the cut

Welcome to the start of a Top 10 ranking of every Toronto Maple Leafs prospect. We have combed through all the seasons and scouting profiles and watching some tape of the young Leafs and have made our final list.

We had a total of five writers here at Editor In Leaf submit their individual ballots of the top 15 prospects, and then based on the total points each player accrued in that individual ranking, came out with a list of who we think are the 10 best prospects the Leafs have right now.

But first, let's dive into the players that just missed the cut. Prospects who received their fair share of votes but were just on the outside of the final top 10 list.

Tyler Hopkins, C

Tyler Hopkins had probably the widest range of votes. Some writers thought he was deserving of a top five spot in this list, and some left him off their list completely -- which ultimately makes sense when you consider what type of player he is.

The 2025 third-round pick's entire game revolves around being a fairly safe option down the middle -- a solid foundation of skating, physicality, caring about possession -- with a potential for some more high skill. A toolsy centreman that could certainly have a breakout year for the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs coming up.

Unfortunately, though, his 20 goals and 51 points in 67 games for his draft year, all for a lowly Kingston squad, might not have been considered good enough production for him to push his way into the final list.

Victor Johansson, D

Johansson was seen as a real potential gem as soon as he was tearing up the World Junior Summer Showcase earlier this month. The 6-foot-1 Swedish blueliner was labeled as "brilliant" during his try-out to make the final roster for the World Juniors as he battled it out among his peers.

But it's also a worry if he can really excel at the next level. Still slight and hasn't filled out his frame, Johansson should be heading to play full-time for Leksands IF of the SHL after making his professional debut last year.

The 2024 fourth-round pick shot the lights out at the junior level last year. Seven goals and 39 points in just 47 games for Leksands IF's J20 squad, but he also did earn 113 penalty minutes and we would have to guess it would have more to do with losing puck battles than fighting and punching guys in the face.

Johansson is exciting but for those who didn't put him high in their ranking, could just be a "wait and see" kind of prospect.

Roni Hirvonen, C

One player that we have done spent a lot of time waiting and seeing, is centre Roni Hirvonen. The 23-year-old forward is off to go play back home in the Liiga after spending his last two seasons in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies and has looked uninspiring.

A total of 17 goals and 34 points in the 96 games he appeared in during those two seasons -- Hirvonen might just not be anything more than what he is right now.

When he was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, there was some buzz around him as an all-around centre that might (by this time) be able to supplement and support the big guys in the NHL. Well, that hasn't happened and he's one mediocre Liiga season away from never really being thought of ever again.

Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks for our Top 10 prospect ranking posts!