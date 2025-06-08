2024-25 Leafs Player Grades: Pontus Holmberg, steady but unspectacular

Pontus Holmberg finished the 2024-25 regular season with seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points with 68 games played, while maintaining a plus-4 rating and averaging 12:40 of ice time per game. Those numbers represent legitimate NHL contribution.

The 26-year-old did what he has always done best: play the game without making many mistakes. After making the team out of training camp and earning a spot on the third line alongside Max Pacioretty and Nick Robertson, Holmberg proved he belonged in the lineup.

His 10.3 percent shooting percentage suggests he was not getting lucky with his goal scoring, and his contributions on both special teams units recording one power play assist and one short-handed goal showed what makes him valuable to Craig Berube's system.

But here is where the bad part for Holmberg comes in: for a team that desperately needs secondary scoring, 19 points from a forward getting nearly 13 minutes per night simply is not enough to move the needle. Holmberg has battled and earned himself a full-time spot in the Maple Leafs lineup, most of that being on the fourth line. The problem is the Leafs need more from their middle-six forwards if they are going to make a legitimate playoff run.

Holmberg's defensive responsibility and hockey IQ remain his calling cards. The Swedish forward plays a smart game and knows how to make his teammates better on the ice. He is responsible defensively and has a fine work ethic. Those qualities matter in the NHL where teams need players who will not hurt you when they are on the ice.

His contract expired at the end of the 2024-25 season, making him a restricted free agent. That is the interesting part for both Holmberg and the organization. The Leafs face a decision: bring back a player who is average and brings a limited upside, or invest that roster spot and cap space in someone with more offensive ceiling.

The analytics tell a similar story to the traditional stats. Holmberg does not hurt you, but he does not drive play significantly either. He is the type of player who looks better when surrounded by talent but cannot elevate his linemates' games through his own skill.

Final Grade: C+

This grade reflects exactly what Holmberg delivered: competent, NHL caliber play without any real big highlights. He was not a liability, which matters, but he also was not a play maker when the Leafs needed it.

The positive side: Holmberg proved he can be a full time NHL player and contribute in multiple situations. The downside: at 26 years old, this is likely close to his peak, and that peak is not high enough for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.