2024-25 Leafs Player Grade: William Nylander gives Leafs what they paid for

Nylander scored 45 goals and 39 assists for 84 points in 82 games in 2024–25. He finished first on the Maple Leafs in goals while recording a plus-10 rating. It’s the sort of 253 shots and 17.8 shooting percentage combination that represents the ideal ratio of volume and effectiveness that separates elite players from good ones.

All of those numbers are career highs and have placed him squarely among the NHL’s elite wingers. The 28-year-old is the first Maple Leafs player to score 45 goals in a season since Mats Sundin and surpassed his career high of 40 goals set in the 2022-23 season.

The critics of the contract for Nylander, who knew that the player would be locked in a complacent mode after cashing in, got their answer early. Nylander began the season on a franchise-record 17-game point streak, collecting 27 points during that span to set the table for what turned out to be a monster year.

The impressive part of this season wasn’t the raw production; however, it was how Nylander was able to drive things for the Leafs when it mattered most. His eight game-winners tied for the team lead, and his 12 power-play tallies and 18 power-play dimes paced Toronto's better special teams.

His performance in the playoffs only cemented his value. In 13 playoff games, Nylander had scored six goals and added nine helpers (15 points), performing his best when it mattered most. However, his knack for scoring in bunches — as evidenced by his two-goal games against both Ottawa and Florida — demonstrated the game-breaking ability that makes him worth that huge contract.

More significantly, Nylander appeared comfortable with the increased offensive responsibility that comes with being the Maple Leafs highest-paid forward not named Auston Matthews. He averaged 19 minutes 30 seconds of ice time a game, and he played in all game situations with expanded responsibilities without ever looking like he had run out of gas or started to regress.

The advanced numbers say the same thing as the traditional stats. Nylander’s goals above replacement numbers slotted him in among the league’s elite forwards and his individual expected goals percentage told us he wasn’t just a guy profiting from an unsustainable shooting percentage.

Critics cited his minus-three rating in the playoffs as an indication of defensive deficiencies, but that stat doesn’t accurately encapsulate what Howden can do. Nylander’s capacity to drive play offensively more than made up for any defensive liabilities, and his penalty-killing featured an aspect of his game that had been missing in past seasons.

And the contract extension that looked expensive upon signing in January 2024 now appears to be smart business. General manager Brad Treliving secured a player who was entering his prime years at what might become a below market deal if the salary cap keeps increasing.

Nylander’s growth from a talented but unreliable winger to bona fide first-line star has been impressive to follow. The player who used to vanish for long periods of time is now a dependable performer week after week.

Whether he is paired with John Tavares and Max Pacioretty or any other combination, he has shown the hockey smarts that are central to great players. Nylander was able to find ways to produce regardless of the changes made in personnel or strategies.

With regard to his contract, the full no-movement clause does not now appear an albatross. Rather, it offers protection for both parties in what should be the most fruitful years of his career.

When Matthews struggled or was unavailable, Toronto desperately needed someone to shoulder the offensive burden, which is where Nylander effortlessly filled the gap. His 84 points were not just remarkable on their own — they were crucial for the Leafs.

Final Grade: A

A player who lived up to every expectation and reward his contract came with deserves this grade. When the Leafs needed him most, Nylander rose to the occasion and elevated his game to a new level, demonstrating that sometimes big contracts pay off in full.

Everything the Leafs hoped to get when they signed him to one of the biggest deals in franchise history is encapsulated by his career-high regular season numbers, improved play in his own zone, and his stellar performance in the playoffs.

For a team looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, having a player like Nylander with that kind of contract locked up for seven more years is a cornerstone to building a dynasty. This season proved the investment was worth every penny.