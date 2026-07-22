2 returning Toronto Marlies are facing a make-or-break season

The Toronto Marlies, like the Maple Leafs, have made some recent transactions as they look to defend their Calder Cup championship. While the team has now opened the eyes of the hockey world in proving how talented their young lineup is, there are two players who have to prove their worth if they want to stay in the system, especially for a chance at a future call-up to the NHL.

Among the handful of signings, Sam Stevens and Ken Appleby are the players who have a lot of work to do, mainly since they both shared a chunk of last year with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Stevens has yet to see NHL action in his fairly young hockey career, but he had a solid year with the Cyclones, as he put up 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 47 games played. Those numbers are his best since his time at the U18 level and rightfully earned him a chance to return to the Marlies, where he only suited up for four games last year.

A WILD ENDING IN THE WILD WILD WEST https://t.co/BBKJHZKB5H pic.twitter.com/nfhdc4FusV — Cincinnati Cyclones (@CincyCyclones) April 2, 2026

For Appleby, he was the main man in net for the Cyclones last year. He sported a 2.92 goals against average and a .906 save percentage with a 23-16-1 record in 42 games played. The 31-year-old has only four games in net at the NHL level, with three in the 2017-18 season for the New Jersey Devils, where he only lost a game and had a 1.45 goals against average and a .945 save percentage.

The one other game was played for the New York Islanders in the 2023-24 season, where his goals against average was at a whopping 6.00 with a .750 save percentage. While his stats from last year overshadow that short stint of troubles, Appleby would need to step up immensely because the Marlies already have a couple of promising goalies in Artur Akhtyamov and Samuel Hlavaj.

As mentioned before, he's at the ripe age of 31. While time might not be on his side, he can still prove that a lot is still in the tank.

A good year from both will reveal much more about the organization

Although Stevens and Appleby are only returning on AHL contracts, the chance to prove themselves is worth much more. Should they succeed with their recently renewed deals, it will add to the evolving narrative of how deep the Marlies and organization are as a whole. Which is evident from last year.

Stevens will have the chance to add to the firepower and depth that helped propel the Marlies to their amazing title run last year and a chance to push the limits of his numbers even further. A good year from him would easily buy him another contract, possibly even a two-way deal. For Appleby, it's his chance to show just why and how he was the Cyclones' top goaltender, as well as add more depth to a competent Marlies goalie crew. He would also have to prove that, despite being 31-years-old, he can still compete and keep up with the others.

The path will undoubtedly be tough for both players, but their experiences and performances last year will help boost them. While it's nice to see Stevens and Appleby earn new contracts, this is only the beginning of their journey in showing why they need to stay permanently