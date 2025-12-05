2 options for Leafs to replace Joseph Woll if out long-term

The Toronto Maple Leafs may once again be staring down the barrel of a goaltending crisis. Joseph Woll, who has been the organization’s most stabilizing force between the pipes this season, left Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury and did not return. Until further medical updates offer clarity, the Leafs must prepare for the possibility that Woll could miss meaningful time, forcing the front office to evaluate every realistic avenue to keep their season on track.

Internal option

The most immediate internal option is Anthony Stolarz, who would likely serve as the short-term bridge if he can return soon from his own injury. When healthy, Stolarz brings steady, veteran goaltending with the size, athleticism, and experience that fit well within Craig Berube’s defensive structure. He wouldn’t be asked to carry the team, only to deliver league-average stability until Woll returns. The complication, however, is timing: he hasn’t skated since early November, and if his timeline stretches any longer, Toronto may not be able to rely on him as the primary solution.

That uncertainty naturally turns the conversation toward Dennis Hildeby, the organization’s most intriguing internal gamble. At 6-foot-7, with strong technical ability and excellent AHL performance, Hildeby looks every bit the part of a future NHL starter. But the Leafs must consider whether they want to elevate a rookie into a pressure-filled role during a playoff chase. He comes with the benefits of a minimal cap hit, familiarity with the system, and long-term upside, yet the risks, no NHL track record and the potential for confidence-shaking struggles, are real. If Woll is sidelined for months instead of weeks, Hildeby will almost certainly get a look, but he isn’t Toronto’s first choice for immediate stabilization.

If internal options seem shaky, external possibilities become more tempting, though not all are realistic. The dream scenario, of course, is Juuse Saros. Few goalies in the league would so cleanly solve Toronto’s long-standing issues in net. But acquiring Saros would require a massive haul—likely a first-round pick, a top prospect such as Fraser Minten, Easton Cowan, or Topi Niemelä, and an NHL roster player. Beyond the acquisition cost, his next contract will almost certainly land north of $8 million annually. Given the Leafs’ tight cap structure, landing Saros would require a dramatic reshaping of the roster. As appealing as the player is, the fit simply isn’t realistic.

External option

A far more plausible external target is Samuel Montembeault in Montreal. With the Canadiens carrying three NHL goaltenders, they remain open to moving one, and Montembeault stands out as a balanced option with both present ability and future value. He’s athletic, entering his prime, carries a manageable contract, and looks capable of forming a legitimate tandem with Woll when he returns. The complication is obvious: trades between Toronto and Montreal are rare and delicate, but not impossible.

Going forward

Ultimately, the Leafs’ decision hinges on the severity of Woll’s injury. If he misses only a brief stretch, Hildeby should be enough. If the injury extends into weeks or months, Montembeault becomes the most balanced external option, offering upside, availability, reasonable cost, and cap flexibility. Whatever direction the Leafs choose, their next move in net will influence the trajectory of their season and could define the expectations heading into the playoffs.