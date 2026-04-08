2 Maple Leafs prospects deserve better after recent team decisions

With the Maple Leafs eliminated from the playoffs, their attention should be squarely on the team's future. Sure, the Leafs have already signaled that they are focused on the future by selling off a few pieces at the deadline. But with the team officially eliminated, it was an opportunity to give some of their young guys a chance to prove themselves. Give them a spot in the starting lineup to prove they can be a valuable piece.

This is why the Leafs' recent roster moves are a bit of a head-scratcher. On Wednesday morning, the organization announced they were sending Luke Haymes and William Villeneuve down to the AHL. Now this can be explained by the Marlies being in a playoff position and the team wanting to give those two more games. However, the Maple Leafs are doing these players a disservice by not giving them a chance in the NHL.

F Luke Haymes and D William Villeneuve have been assigned to the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 8, 2026

Luke Haymes and William Villeneuve will not make the same development in the AHL as they would in the NHL

Both Haymes and Villeneuve are seen as solid NHL prospects. In his first professional season, Haymes put up decent numbers, recording 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 62 games for the Marlies. He has a high hockey IQ and the grit to be a decent bottom-six forward. Villeneuve has been a consistent point producer for the Marlies, recording at least 25 points in the last four seasons. He's someone who can be a nice bottom-pairing defenseman.

While neither of these guys is going to be someone you can build a team around, they can develop into nice complementary pieces. Lengthen the lineup and give the team the depth needed to make a deep playoff run. The kinds of guys who do not get the praise are the true difference makers. Because of their upsides, it would be smart to give them some run in the NHL. Give them a taste of what NHL hockey is like and see how close they are to being NHL regulars.

But they will not be able to know this by having them down in the AHL. Sure, they will get more games with the Marlies in the playoffs, but any player will tell you there is a major difference between the AHL and NHL games. The NHL game is much faster and more intense, and it's something a player cannot adjust to without experiencing it. These two will basically just be spinning their tires with the Marlies and not making the necessary adjustments to be NHL players.

The Leafs also have room in the lineup to give these guys ice time. Guys like Calle Jarnkrok and Troy Stecher are both over the age of 30 and have no room to grow. Why play veterans who we know what they are, instead of young guys with a higher ceiling? It's the type of decision that can hold a team back and prevent them from knowing what they have in the organization. Which can lead to more bad moves down the line.

Although it may seem like the right moves to send young players down to the AHL to be in more games, it is a disservice to them. We will never know if they can be solid NHL contributors if they do not appear in NHL games.