2 Maple Leafs forwards ejected during chaotic game vs. Ducks

Heading into Monday night's contest against the Anaheim Ducks, many expected it to be a physical contest, and it has yet to disappoint. There have been many fights on both ends, and is known as the revenge game.

Max Domi setting the tone early in the contest

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Max Domi, just three seconds into the game, dropped the gloves with Ducks captain Radko Gudas in response to Gudas ending Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews season just a few weeks prior. Gudas played in the contest after suffering a lower-body injury after returning from his five-game suspension.

MAX DOMI DROPS THE GLOVES WITH RADKO GUDAS RIGHT OFF THE OPENING DRAW 🫨👊 pic.twitter.com/bip7Vl7gJ0 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 31, 2026

Following the Domi and Gudas fight, the Maple Leafs and Domi wanted more. During the second period, Domi fought Ducks defenceman Pavel Mintyukov after being taken to the ground along the boards. The Toronto native easily won the fight and was ejected from the contest.

It was surprising to many that Gudas suited up in the game despite the lower-body injury and the Ducks holding onto a slim three-point Pacific Division lead. Gudas later left the game in the second period.

"He took his medicine."



The Hockey Central panel breaks down Radko Gudas answering the bell against Max Domi. pic.twitter.com/hikbQj8Xpw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 31, 2026

Michael Pezzetta later ejected from the game

Despite Max Domi's ejection, the Maple Leafs continued to target the Anaheim Ducks, as Michael Pezzetta was given a game misconduct for attempting to engage in a fight with Gudas while pushing a referee. Pezzetta, who has only dressed in five contests with the Maple Leafs this season, will likely have to face the NHL, depending on the referee report postgame.

With the Maple Leafs often criticized for not stepping up in moments like this, seeing Max Domi and the rest of the lineup rally behind their captain was something many in Leafs Nation needed to see. It sets a clear tone moving forward. This is the standard for how the team should respond and support one another when situations like this arise.