2 Leafs prospects who are currently dominating

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a track record of drafting players than pan out in the NHL. Most notably, and currently on the team, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, and hopefully in the future, Easton Cowan and Nick Robertson.

That list could see a couple of new names on it in the future, given how draft picks Wyatt Schingoethe and Alexander Plesovskikh are playing for their respective teams overseas. If all goes to plan, the two players could punch a ticket to play closer to the Leafs organization.

Alexander Plesovskikh

17 goals, 33 points in 34 games played

Drafted in the fifth-round (152nd overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, Plesovskikh is doing well, given his stat line above, for MHK Spartak Moskva in the Russian league, MHL. The 19-year-old is second on the team in both points and goals. In his last five games, he has been on fire, as he tallied five points (three goals, two assists) and seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last 10 games played. Plesovskikh had a career year last season, as he notched 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 50 games played, with that point total being good enough for third on the team.

#LeafsForever Alexander Plesovskikh with a strong move to the net and tucks it home for his 16th goal on the season.



He has 31 points in 32 MHL games. pic.twitter.com/nQLVf4c3Lk — MatthewsFan (@Matthewsfan_) January 5, 2026

He skates well, being quick and agile with the puck, as shown above. His six-foot-one size and frame are an advantage in puck battles. Plesovskikh has only played in Russia and has yet to touch North American ice. If he continues to put up numbers as he has so far, there is a fair chance he moves closer to the Leafs.

Wyatt Schingoethe

15 goals, 26 points in 15 games played

Drafted in the seventh-round (195th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Schingoethe is currently in his first year for the Stuttgart Rebels in Germany3 (Oberliga). In his last five games played, the 23-year-old forward has eight points (four goals and assists) and 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in his last 10 games played. Schingoethe is currently sixth on the Rebels in points and second on the team in goals.

Before going to play in Germany, he spent four years in the NCAA, suiting up for Western Michigan University. He recorded 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in that span with the team, but has surpassed both the points and goals totals, and equaled the assist total all in just one year in Stuttgart, despite playing in only 15 games so far this season. If Schingoethe can keep up the production, he may also have a decent shot to return to North America, with hopes of playing in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

Both of these players are still very young and have a lot to prove, but if they keep up their respective individual pace of play, they could soon move closer to playing in North America within the next few years.