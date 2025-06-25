It certainly has been a while since the Toronto Maple Leafs had a former player enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The last Maple Leaf to get the honours was Dave Andreychuk way back in 2017 when he got in along with studs Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne and Mark Recchi.

Well, for this year, the Leafs finally have some representation once again entering the Hall, and it isn’t just one but in fact two former players. On Tuesday, it was announced that Alexander Mogilny and Joe Thornton will be inducted into the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class. They will join star defensemen Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith as the group of four NHLers to make the cut this time around.

2 former Toronto Maple Leafs to be enshrined in 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class

For Mogilny, he put together a stellar 16-year NHL career that began with the Buffalo Sabres and included stops later with the Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils and of course, the Maple Leafs. During his three seasons with Toronto in the latter parts of his career, he recorded 65 goals, 101 assists for 166 points in 176 total games played while leading the team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of those years. Coincidentally, the Leafs would end up missing the playoffs for almost a decade after his departure from the team following the 2023-04 NHL season.

For his career, Mogilny would amass 473 goals, 559 assists to join the 1000-point club with 1032 points in just 990 career NHL games. His biggest accomplishments include a 76-goal season with the Sabres in 1992-93, capturing the Lady Bing Trophy as a Maple Leaf in 2003, and winning the Stanley Cup with the Devils after coming over from a trade with the Canucks in 1999-00. Having being snubbed previously, Mogilny finally got the call to be in his rightful place in the Hall this year.

As for Thornton, he may have began his NHL journey with the Boston Bruins. But he will be most remembered during his prominent time with the San Jose Sharks, teaming up with fellow stars Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski in converting the Sharks into perennial playoff contenders. By the time Thornton joined the Maple Leafs organization, it came at the tail end of his illustrious career in 2020-21. In 44 games with Toronto, he compiled five goals and 15 assists for 20 points while adding another goal during the playoffs.

In total, Thornton played an unfathomable 1714 NHL games during his career, scoring 430 goals and 1109 assists for 1539 points over 24 seasons. But one thing that had eluded him during that whole time was bringing home a Cup to put on his trophy case. Nevertheless, as a former Hart and Art Ross Trophy winner, there was no question Thornton still made a huge mark in the NHL during his two and a half decade playing career. As a result, his first ballot Hall of Fame election is truly deserving.

Both former Leaf players will be officially enshrined later this year in November. Hopefully, with their outstanding performances and contributions, along with their dedication to the sport over the years, they can help inspire the next generation of hockey players for years to come.