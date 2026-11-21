Sometimes the smell test outweighs the eye test. But when they both lead you to the same conclusion, you have little choice but to trust your instincts and make the appropriate move.

When it comes to whether or not Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller should be fired, the smell test and the eye test lead to the same place. You trust your instinct and pull the trigger.

For general manager John Chayka, firing Hiller after just 24 games would be embarrassing. That said, continuing to trust Hiller to lead the team would be just as embarrassing, and an act of stupidity.

Sometimes you just have to admit your due diligence failed, go to ownership with your tail between your legs and ask for a reset.

That's exactly where Chayka is with Hiller. No more excuses. No more having his back. No more second chances. Whether Chayka fires Hiller now or after the season, there's simply no avoiding that the experiment has clearly failed. Hiller must go.

The good news is that Chayka spoke with more than 25 coaching candidates this summer before hiring Hiller. That gives him a database of information to fall back on with which he can hopefully make the right hire and save the team from further exposure to Hiller's incompetence.

From where I sit, two names stand above the rest.

John Tortorella could be a Hiller replacement

Sportsnet's Sid Seixeiro has already floated John Tortorella's name, and it's easy to see why. Torts is sixth all-time and first among U.S.-born coaches with 1,628 games coached, and his 777 wins rank second among U.S.-born coaches. He also won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004, something no Leaf coach has done since 1967.

With the team in a bit of a funk, Tortorella took over in Vegas, the Golden Knights, who were 32-26-16 at the time and only four points above the playoff cut line. He went 7-0-1 to close the regular season, then took them to the Stanley Cup Final, proving that he can come into a room and make an immediate impact. Bottom line, he doesn't need a training camp to change a room, he could make quick work of a reset for the Leafs.

The risk is Toronto is a fishbowl and with Torts being such a salty character, there is a danger that his relationship with the media could explode at some point. The team is under enough scrutiny and pressure, so there may be some pushback around bringing him into the fold.

Why not Patrick Roy?

I wrote this summer that Roy should be the Leafs' next head coach, and I haven't changed my mind. Roy went 97-78-22 in three seasons with the Islanders, and he won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in Colorado.

Then there is the netminder angle. Sergei Bobrovsky is 3-9-2 with an .874 save percentage in the first year of a three-year, $21 million deal.

Before Roy arrived in Colorado, Semyon Varlamov's career save percentage was .913. In Roy's first season, Varlamov posted a league-best 41 wins and broke Roy's own club record, finishing runner-up for the Vezina. A decade later, a reunion with Roy on Long Island helped Varlamov get back to his elite form. If anyone can get Bobrovsky right, it's Roy. Or so we would hope!

The knock on Roy is similar to Torts, he's intense and can be salty at times. Looking back, the Islanders regressed after his first season as head coach, and we all remember when he resigned abruptly from Colorado in the middle of the summer. In Toronto, that fire could ignite this team or burn it down. Who cares? At this point, I'll take the fire. This team has been flat far too often and the players could use a swift kick in the butt every once in a while.

The Verdict

Torts or Roy,? Let's face it, either one is an upgrade on the debacle that Hiller has created. Both bring what Hiller hasn't: a proven track record, a hard edge and a room that knows the coach means business.

My pick is Roy, the same pick I made this summer.

The longer Chayka waits, the deeper the hole. The experiment failed. It's time to make the call...